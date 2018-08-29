Dell Technologies Championship 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks by same model that predicted Justin Thomas' win

Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will wager on the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 100 golfers in the FedExCup standings are eligible to play in the Dell Technologies Championship 2018, which tees-off Friday, August 31, at TPC Boston. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson enters this week's tournament as the Vegas favorite at 17-2 after opening at 9-1. Defending champion Justin Thomas is going off at 10-1 odds, while Brooks Koepka (12-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1) and Jason Day (16-1) round out the top five. Before you make any 2018 Dell Technologies Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Thomas won last year's Dell Technologies Championship. The model has also nailed four of the past eight majors and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

Now that the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at this 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedExCup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory -- his last win in the FedExCup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. Woods is outside of the top 150 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage at 56.35 and is barely in the top 100 in greens in regulation percentage at 67.08. However, he still enters the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship with plenty of confidence. Last week at the Northern Trust, Woods shot his first bogey-free round of 2018. And he has finished in the top 10 in five of his last nine starts at TPC Boston.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, the top-ranked player in the FedExCup standings, stumbles this weekend and doesn't sniff the top 5.

DeChambeau is coming off an impressive victory last week at the Northern Trust. He cruised to a four-shot victory at Ridgewood Country Club to pick up his third title on the PGA Tour. However, he finished 30th or worse in three consecutive starts prior to winning the Northern Trust, which includes missing the cut at the 2018 PGA Championship. DeChambeau is a golfer you'll want to completely avoid this week at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship.

Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Dell Technologies Championship 2018 title, including three massive longshots. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Four golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Dell Technologies Championship 2018 title, including three massive longshots.

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Justin Thomas 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Jason Day 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Henrick Stenson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Webb Simpson 40-1