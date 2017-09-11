Ernie Els, Greg Norman providing support to Florida community after Hurricane Irma

Ernie Els and Greg Norman are two of the best to ever tee it up, and now Floridians are hoping they're also two of the best with chainsaws and backhoes. Hurricane Irma has swept through Florida this weekend and left behind much destruction, including thousands without power and fuel. Just like what happened in Houston with Hurricane Harvey, many golf courses in the area flooded, as well.

This is video of a flooded golf course in Naples #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Tr9hAJxh12 — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) September 10, 2017

Obviously golf courses are the least of anyone's worries, but they provide good context for just how heavy the wind and rain were over the weekend in the Sunshine State. Golf writer Jason Sobel of ESPN showed off his neighborhood which was similarly affected.

Tough walk around the neighborhood this morning. Damaged not broken, as they say. Irma was fierce. pic.twitter.com/w7PpqFfBaH — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) September 11, 2017

That brings us to Els and Norman, both of whom are helping out with Florida. Norman was seen wielding a chainsaw over the weekend (which is possibly a bad idea after his accident with one a few years ago).

Clean up time. Thanks Irma. And to everyone else in its path I hope any damage was minimal. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Going to need a little extra help with this one. 63' of grey trunk on this 70+ yr old majestic Royal Palm that is one of 33 in my backyard that use to line the original road on Jupiter Island. It has survived many other hurricanes and I will not let the relentless power of Irma be the end of it. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Els pulled out of the KLM Open this week on the European Tour to be with folks from his foundation in Jupiter, Florida.

"It's an uncertain time and my first care right now and the next few days is to support my family as well as our friends and associates at Els for Autism," Els told Golf Digest. "We must set be ready for the consequences of this terrible storm. It's going to be a hard time and we have to put our shoulders together."

It's pretty cool to see a couple of major championship winners supporting their community in Florida after a brutal few days of living through Irma.