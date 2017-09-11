Ernie Els, Greg Norman providing support to Florida community after Hurricane Irma
Hurricane season has brought much damage to the United States, but golfers are rallying to help out
Ernie Els and Greg Norman are two of the best to ever tee it up, and now Floridians are hoping they're also two of the best with chainsaws and backhoes. Hurricane Irma has swept through Florida this weekend and left behind much destruction, including thousands without power and fuel. Just like what happened in Houston with Hurricane Harvey, many golf courses in the area flooded, as well.
Obviously golf courses are the least of anyone's worries, but they provide good context for just how heavy the wind and rain were over the weekend in the Sunshine State. Golf writer Jason Sobel of ESPN showed off his neighborhood which was similarly affected.
That brings us to Els and Norman, both of whom are helping out with Florida. Norman was seen wielding a chainsaw over the weekend (which is possibly a bad idea after his accident with one a few years ago).
Els pulled out of the KLM Open this week on the European Tour to be with folks from his foundation in Jupiter, Florida.
"It's an uncertain time and my first care right now and the next few days is to support my family as well as our friends and associates at Els for Autism," Els told Golf Digest. "We must set be ready for the consequences of this terrible storm. It's going to be a hard time and we have to put our shoulders together."
It's pretty cool to see a couple of major championship winners supporting their community in Florida after a brutal few days of living through Irma.
