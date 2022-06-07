Father's Day is approaching -- you can almost always mark it by when the U.S. Open takes place -- and there are plenty of directions you can go if you need a golf-related gift for the dad in your life. Given the sport of golf is one creating new gear, teaching tools and accoutrements at a nearly endless pace, there's always something new to consider.

Heck, there's even an annual merchandise show convention for these exact items.

This list is not intended to be exhaustive but rather is a conglomeration of products our staff has tried out or maybe even been eying over the last few months. (You know, in case our significant others are reading this, which they likely are not.)

It's a mishmash of apparel and equipment that changes up from season to season, but this year's list is especially relevant as folks are getting more and more comfortable being out in public and playing golf again. Let's take a look.

LOMA bag ($120 | Sunday Golf): I've been using this for a while now, and it's great for use in alternative golf settings (think short course, par-3 courses and complex putting and chipping areas). All of these alternative golf settings seem to be on the rise, and Sunday's arrival perfectly reflects this reality. They recently got some of their bags into Dick's Sporting Goods, which is good news for them as well as for us, considering it means they're more likely to be producing great bags for a long, long time. It carries up to eight clubs, weighs less than 2 pounds and features duraflex stand legs.

ICON Roland Sands Signature 2253 Chronograph ($280 | Time Concepts): Part of the Szanto ICON Signature Series, this watch is one of many striking timepieces that works with athletic, casual and formal wear. The Horween leather brand wears like a high-end jacket, and the sporty look takes pointers from the iconic Roland Sands motorcycles. Not only is is extremely comfortable to wear, but it is eye-catching with a stainless steel case and quartz chronograph. It also glows in the dark and is water resistant up to 100 meters. The only problem may be a couple of your playing partners being jealous and trying to win it off you.

Packable Hooded Jacket ($228 | RLX Golf): This jacket from Ralph Lauren looks like it would be what the players would be wearing if there was a Ryder Cup in 2022. The lightweight stretch fabric is perfect for warding off rain in the summer months, but what's even more impressive is that it packs into its own pocket so it can be thrown right into your golf bag without taking up any significant space. That convenience for a jacket this quality is simply unmatched.

BIOM H4 Golf Shoe ($200 | ECCO): Available in both men's and women's styles and colors, this shoe grips the grass extremely well and offers excellent waterproof protection with GORE-TEX. It's advertised as offering enhanced stability but what really stood out was how lightweight and flexible it seemed for a leather golf shoe. Plus, there are some player exclusive editions including one from Erik Van Rooyen (pictured).