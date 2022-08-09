The FedEx Cup Playoffs open this week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off on Thursday at TPC Southward in Memphis, Tenn. As expected, the St. Jude Championship field is loaded with the best golfers on the PGA Tour eyeing the FedEx Cup Playoffs' top prize of $18 million. Rory McIlroy is listed as the 11-1 betting favorite in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the FedEx St. Jude Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (14-1), Cameron Smith (16-1), Jon Rahm (16-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), and reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (16-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship world No. 7 Justin Thomas finishing in the top-5 of the final leaderboard at +4K 10 odds. Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship in a thrilling come from behind performance and may be the best irons player in the world today.
Thomas ranks third on the PGA Tour in both total strokes gained (1.938) and strokes gained tee to green (1.716), and fifth in strokes gained on approach (0.855). If the former Alabama star gets dialed in on the greens, he will likely be in contention on Sunday afternoon. See who else to pick here.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field, top contenders
