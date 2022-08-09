The FedEx Cup Playoffs open this week with the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which tees off on Thursday at TPC Southward in Memphis, Tenn. As expected, the St. Jude Championship field is loaded with the best golfers on the PGA Tour eyeing the FedEx Cup Playoffs' top prize of $18 million. Rory McIlroy is listed as the 11-1 betting favorite in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the FedEx St. Jude Championship field include Scottie Scheffler (14-1), Cameron Smith (16-1), Jon Rahm (16-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), and reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (16-1).

Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bets this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship world No. 7 Justin Thomas finishing in the top-5 of the final leaderboard at +4K 10 odds. Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship in a thrilling come from behind performance and may be the best irons player in the world today.

Thomas ranks third on the PGA Tour in both total strokes gained (1.938) and strokes gained tee to green (1.716), and fifth in strokes gained on approach (0.855). If the former Alabama star gets dialed in on the greens, he will likely be in contention on Sunday afternoon. See who else to pick here.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +1100

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Cameron Smith +1600

Jon Rahm +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Tony Finau +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Billy Horschel +4000

Joohyung Kim +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Max Homa +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Davis Riley +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Harold Varner III +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Cameron Tringale +12500

Justin Rose +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Marc Leishman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Jason Day +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Adam Long +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Brendan Steele +15000

Wyndham Clark +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Sebastian Munoz +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Kevin Kisner +17500

Chez Reavie +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Anirban Lahiri +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Jhonattan Vegas +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Stewart Cink +22500

Luke List +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Kevin Streelman +22500

K.H. Lee +22500

Kurt Kitayama +22500

Brandon Wu +22500

Callum Tarren +22500

Matthew NeSmith +25000

John Huh +25000

Russell Knox +27500

Adam Svensson +27500

Troy Merritt +27500

Ryan Palmer +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Martin Laird +30000

C.T. Pan +30000

Trey Mullinax +30000

Andrew Putnam +35000

Chesson Hadley +35000

Doug Ghim +40000

Beau Hossler +40000

Danny Lee +40000

Nate Lashley +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

David Lipsky +40000

Peter Malnati +40000

Rickie Fowler +40000

Greyson Sigg +40000

Dylan Frittelli +40000

Joel Dahmen +40000

Patrick Rodgers +40000

Tyler Duncan +40000

Michael Thompson +50000

James Hahn +50000

Vince Whaley +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Mackenzie Hughes +50000

Sam Ryder +50000

Scott Piercy +50000

Chad Ramey +50000

Sepp Straka +50000