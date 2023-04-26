Mike Sweeney lived in his car for months and is currently homeless, all part of the sacrifice to save money and chase his dream of being a PGA Tour player. His situation is still not ideal, but he is finally starting to see his efforts pay off.

After spending most of his savings on the $500 entry fee, he officially reached a Korn Ferry Tour event -- the HomeTown Lenders Championship -- after Monday's qualifier.

"Officially in the field for the @htlchamp this week on the @kornferrytour after a round of -7 & a 2 hole playoff to seal the deal," he proudly posted on Instagram.

According to a recent interview with Monday Q, Sweeney grew up in Enfield, Conn. and learned to play golf from his dad. He was an all-state selection as a senior in high school but did not get any college scholarship offers. He briefly tried to pursue an education through community college but that only lasted a semester.

Sweeney eventually moved to Florida with his father, and decided to turn pro around the age of 23. He had a home with his dad but was only allowed to stay there until he was 25 years old. Once he turned 25, Sweeney started living in his 2014 Hyundai Elantra. He would take advantage of the gym facilities in his father's apartment complex in order to shower.

"I was originally parking in a little rest stop off of 95 and then I got the boot from one of the security guards," Sweeney said in an interview with Golfweek. "So, I ended up sleeping in the Walmart parking lot most nights … which you know is a classy spot to be."

He has tried a few different jobs to earn money, including working at a bowling alley, equestrian club, Subway in a gas station, and even pursuing rap under the name MikeyD860.

Sweeney is currently working in the cart barn at The Florida Club. He doesn't have a stable place to live as he is currently couch-surfing. His car is not really an option anymore because it's not in good condition and not running.

He got to this week's competition by catching a ride from another pro who was in Florida. On Thursday, he gets to participate in his first ever PGA Tour-sanctioned event. His dad helped him pay for his hotel room in Alabama, but money is tight for the rest of the week and he told Monday Q that he had no idea how he was going to get around without a car.

After his interview with Monday Q, in which he disclosed he had almost reached the $800 limit on his credit card, people started trying to reach out and help him financially. The website eventually shared his Venmo and now he is getting a little bit of extra help for what could be a life changing week for him.