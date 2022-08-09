A federal judge Tuesday denied a temporary restraining order, allowing the PGA Tour to restrict access to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs from three LIV Golf players who filed a lawsuit in hopes of participating in the postseason competition. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not play in any of the three tournaments as the PGA Tour's motion to deny was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

This decision gives the PGA Tour its first clear win over LIV Golf with the governing body earning a victory in a Northern District of California courtroom. The decision comes two days before play begins at the 2022 St. Jude Championship to kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

A group of 10 LIV golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau -- initially 11 until Carlos Ortiz removed his name from the proceedings -- filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court last week in hopes of being allowed to play on the PGA Tour again. The PGA Tour insisted that the golfers made a conscious decision to leave its membership when they chose to play for LIV and therefore were not eligible to play PGA Tour events.

Judge Freeman agreed, citing the PGA Tour's position that the golfers knew the consequences of their decision to play for LIV Golf.

"Despite knowing full well that they would breach Tour regulations and be suspended for doing so, plaintiffs have joined competing golf league LIV Golf, which has paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money supplied by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to procure their breaches," the PGA Tour stated in its motion. "[Temporary restraining order] plaintiffs now run into court seeking a mandatory injunction to force their way into the Tour's season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs, an action that would harm all Tour members that follow the rules. The antitrust laws do not allow plaintiffs to have their cake and eat it too."

While the PGA Tour won this judgment, the legal tussle between the two tours is expected to continue as much has yet to be played out in a broader antitrust lawsuit. The onset of this legal saga can be traced back to June 9 when the PGA Tour suspended members who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf event in London. Some chose to resign their PGA Tour memberships, while others aimed to fight for the ability to play in both leagues.

"Players who resigned will be removed from the FedEx Cup points list and are not permitted to play in PGA Tour events as non-members or via sponsor exemptions," the PGA Tour stated at the time.

LIV Golf members will now turn their attention to Boston for the league's next event, scheduled for Sept. 2-4.