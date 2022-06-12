History was made at Halmstad Golf Club on Sunday as Linn Grant became the first woman ever to win on the DP World Tour. A member of the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, the 22-year-old Swede was flawless in her victory at the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed and lapped the field in the process. Signing for rounds of 66-68-66-64, Grant captured a nine-stroke victory over the likes of co-tournament host Henrik Stenson and Scotland's Marc Warren.

"I just hope that more people recognize women's golf," said Grant of her historic triumph. "More sponsors go to the LET than the men's tour, and just this pumps up the women's game a little bit more."

In a field of 78 men and 78 women, Grant was simply dominant. Taking a two-stroke lead into the final round, Grant made birdie on five of her first six holes, giving her closest pursuer Jason Scrivener and the rest of the field little hope. For the week, Grant carded 26 birdies and an eagle en route to her final score of 24 under.

Grant's victory in her home country marks her seventh worldwide title of the year. She received $30,000 for her latest win on the LET a few weeks ago in Belgium, and will now cash a check for more than $300,000 for her troubles in Sweden.

The only woman in the field to finish inside the top 10, Grant was asked if she was especially keen to beat the men this week.

"For sure, the most important thing."