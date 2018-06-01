LPGA golfer Brittany Lincicome given exemption into PGA Tour event in July
The Barbasol Championship in July will likely feature a two-time women's major winner
Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome has been offered an exemption to play the Barbasol Championship in July opposite The Open. Lincicome has reportedly accepted the offer and will join a very short list of women who have contended on the PGA Tour in recent years.
Lincicome has eight wins on the LPGA Tour including the last two Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classics. She's also sponsored by Pure Silk, which is apparently the connection between her and the event. According to ESPN, Pure Silk's parent company also owns Barbasol.
She averages 271.9 yards off the tee, which tie for dead last for golfers who have qualified for that stat on the PGA Tour. Colt Knost also averages 271.9 yards.
Lincicome will join Suzy Whaley, Michelle Wie and Annika Sorenstam as women's golfers who have played in PGA Tour events this century. None of them have made the cut.
