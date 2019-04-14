Masters 2019: Twitter explodes as Tiger Woods wins with praise from Jack Nicklaus, Kobe Bryant
Twitter had a field day celebrating Tiger Woods' win at the 2019 Masters
The only force capable of slowing all that "Game of Thrones" talk on your Twitter timeline Sunday afternoon was Tiger Woods. And the only way Woods could make the triumphant "Game of Thrones" return seem small would be if he were to win the Masters. Let me be the first to tell you, if you don't know already: Woods has won the 2019 Masters.
Predictably, when Woods tapped in for bogey on hole No. 18 Sunday afternoon to cap a 2-under par round -- giving him a one-stroke final lead over Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson -- Twitter went into a frenzy. Many people weighed in with congratulatory thoughts, from celebrities to media and everyone in between. Among them: The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant, who seems to be on a first-name basis with the golf star.
Jack Nicklaus, the only golfer who has more wins at the Masters than Woods, also sent a congratulatory tweet. Nicklaus has six wins at Augusta National, ahead of Woods, who stands alone with the second-most all-time with five.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not quell the "Game of Thrones" talk, but instead added a little of it and some Tiger all in a single tweet.
Here's a look at some other reactions from across the Twittersphere.
