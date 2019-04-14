Masters 2019: Twitter explodes as Tiger Woods wins with praise from Jack Nicklaus, Kobe Bryant

The only force capable of slowing all that "Game of Thrones" talk on your Twitter timeline Sunday afternoon was Tiger Woods. And the only way Woods could make the triumphant "Game of Thrones" return seem small would be if he were to win the Masters. Let me be the first to tell you, if you don't know already: Woods has won the 2019 Masters.

Predictably, when Woods tapped in for bogey on hole No. 18 Sunday afternoon to cap a 2-under par round -- giving him a one-stroke final lead over Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson -- Twitter went into a frenzy. Many people weighed in with congratulatory thoughts, from celebrities to media and everyone in between. Among them: The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant, who seems to be on a first-name basis with the golf star.

Jack Nicklaus, the only golfer who has more wins at the Masters than Woods, also sent a congratulatory tweet. Nicklaus has six wins at Augusta National, ahead of Woods, who stands alone with the second-most all-time with five.

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not quell the "Game of Thrones" talk, but instead added a little of it and some Tiger all in a single tweet.

Here's a look at some other reactions from across the Twittersphere.

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

Steve Kerr on the Tiger win: “We had to delay our film session to watch.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 14, 2019

I think I speak for a lot of the golf world when I say... We’re happy for you TW! @TigerWoods what a victory 🙌🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 14, 2019

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

While it wasn't the round I had hoped it would be, it is one that I'll never forget. This @TheMasters week has been incredible, thank you for all of the support this week. Congratulations, @TigerWoods! #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/FdZmvHI5jl — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 14, 2019

I need some of that gum Tiger is chewing! #Tiger #Masters — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) April 14, 2019

THERE IT IS. HISTORY. TIGER WOODS HAS WON HIS 15TH MAJOR.



One of the most improbable comebacks in sports history. From personal scandal to recurring injury, Tiger himself doubted whether he'd ever even play competitive golf again. And now he's the Masters champion once more. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 14, 2019

🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 wins the @TheMasters. I never thought this day was possible. I’ve never rooted for someone so hard in my life. #GOLFGOAT 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods, after four back surgeries, four knee surgeries and 11 years since his last major – and less than two years after he told golfers at the Champions Dinner he was “done” – has won the Masters at the age of 43.



One of the most improbable sports stories of our time. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 14, 2019