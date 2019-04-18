Michael Jordan praises Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win as 'greatest comeback I've ever seen'

Getting praise from Michael Jordan is no small task. He, along with most of the country, was watching on Sunday as Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters. With the hunt for Jack Nicklaus' major record back on, Woods' comeback is as improbable as any we've seen in sports.

In fact, Jordan thinks it is second to none. In an interview with The Athletic, he had the highest praise for Woods' redemption story, calling it "the greatest comeback I've ever seen."

"I never thought he'd get back physically," Jordan said. "He didn't think he'd get back physically. But he did it. No one expected him to be back the way he is now. He's probably the only person who believed he could get back."

To say Woods "got back" is an understatement. He was the biggest story in sports this week, and we are at the point again where Woods on a golf course is must-see TV.

Given what he's had to overcome personally, professionally and physically to get into this position, it has been no small feat.

"He had to change his game; he had to change his perspective a little bit," Jordan said.

Jordan has seen and been part of plenty of comebacks, so that's high praise.