Phil Mickelson will turn 51 years old just one day before the U.S. Open later this summer. He had last won a major championship in 2013 with his career-best run coming in the mid-aughts. And yet, on the longest course ever at a major under blistering heat and with winds swirling, he made history as the oldest major championship winner by capturing the 103rd PGA Championship at 50 years, 11 months, seven days old.

For Mickelson, it's the sixth major championship and 45th PGA Tour win of his career. He has won the PGA Championship before, in 2005, and that 16-year gap between wins ranks among the most impressive in the history of the sport.

The previous record for oldest major winner was held by Julius Boros, who at 48 years, four months and 18 days old won the PGA Championship in 1968. The second and third-oldest major champions, Tom Morris Sr. and Jack Nicklaus, were both 46 years old.

Mickelson's mark puts the final stamp on a certified Hall of Fame career and sets up for a fascinating summer as he chases the career grand slam at the U.S. Open. He received a special exemption for the U.S. Open just one week ago but has now stunningly made it on the merits of his game after an eight-year drought between majors and more than two-year gap between PGA Tour wins was closed.

Here is a look at the top 10 oldest major winners, according to PGATour.com.

Oldest golf major championship winners