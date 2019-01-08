Padraig Harrington named 2020 European Ryder Cup captain for event at Whistling Straits

In the least surprising news of 2019 thus far, Padraig Harrington was named captain for the 2020 European Ryder Cup team. That Euro squad, coming in off a 17.5-10.5 thrashing of the U.S. in Paris, will be looking for their second win in three tries in the United States as the two squads will square off at Whistling Straits.

Harrington was the presumed captain all along, which clears the way for Lee Westwood to take the reins in Rome in 2022. The Irishman played in six Ryder Cups (four wins) and was vice captain at the last three (Gleneagles, Hazeltine and Paris).

"It is a tremendous honor to be named Ryder Cup Captain and I am relishing the next 20 months as we work towards Whistling Straits and Europe's defense of the trophy," Harrington said in a statement.

"I have played under, and been involved with, many wonderful European captains since I made my debut in the contest 20 years ago and I would like to think that my captaincy will be a mix of all of them. I am very much looking forward to taking on this role."

The U.S. is expected to counter with Steve Stricker as its captain when they announce later this year. Stricker has also been a vice captain at the last three Ryder Cups.

Harrington will have his hands full despite the rout in Paris. The U.S. side is expected to set Whistling Straits up to fit their bomb and gouge style, and currently seven of the top 12 players in the world wear red, white and blue (although we still have a long way to go to Whistling).

With Harrington Europe has continued its model of vice captains serving for a few years before taking the mantle. Harrington follows Jose Maria Olazabal (2012), Paul McGinley (2014), Darren Clarke (2016) and Thomas Bjorn (2018) as recent captains of the European Ryder Cup squad.