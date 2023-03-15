TGL, the simulator golf venture from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, added one of its biggest names yet Wednesday as Rickie Fowler linked up with the league. The former Players champion joins Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffle and Justin Rose as players who will participate in the Monday night golf league starting in 2024.

"The more I learn about TGL, the more excited I am to be a part of it," said Fowler in a statement. "I love the idea of inviting fans to watch golf within an environment that is very similar to other primetime professional sports. Innovative approaches like this will broaden the appeal of golf, not just provide traditional fans an opportunity to see the sports' biggest stars compete in primetime, but a modern presentation that broadens golf's fanbase -- especially with younger fans."

The league's premise is pretty simple: Six teams of three will compete against one another in a made-for-TV arena. The league will feature big names playing screen golf, but it will also feature loads of technology and a unique fan experience.

Fowler is perfect for this type of environment to go alongside McIlroy, Woods and other top players. The list of investors in the concept is astounding, and any company anchored by Woods and McIlroy -- who both have equity in TMRW Sports, which is producing these events -- is going to be a hit.

"The really exciting thing is trying to bring golf into the 21st century," McIlroy said recently. "It's so rooted in tradition, which is a great thing and I think people really appreciate that about the game. But [this concept] tries to deliver golf to the younger demographic."

Not that the group needed any more star power, but Fowler provides it and helps, as McIlroy said, bring all of this to a younger demographic.

What will be interesting is to see how the teams and competition start take shape. Will Fowler be with his pal, Justin Thomas, or will he team up with McIlroy or Woods? Will all the teams play every week, or will they be broken up and pitted against each other on different weeks?

Though we have more answers on what TGL is going to look like, there are still plenty of questions. Regardless, it's going to be fun to see everything unfold.