Texas man wins bet with wife to name son after Tiger Woods following Masters' win
A 'baby Tiger' is on the way now that Woods won at Augusta National
Tiger Woods didn't just affect his world-renowned golf resume when he won the 2019 Masters Tournament, claiming the fifth green jacket of his career.
He also affected a family in Texas.
As the New York Post reported this week, 25-year-old Trey Little bet his wife, Denise, that if Woods won this year's Masters, they would name their son after the 15-time majors champion. With Tiger taking it all at Augusta National, a little Tiger is now on the way.
"On hole 18, we realized, 'Wow, he's really going to pull this thing off,'" Little told the Post. "This whole thing started almost as a joke, then it turned into something really real, really quick."
According to the Post, the Dallas couple was so celebratory over Woods' big Masters victory that they didn't realize until "an hour or so later" that they'd be welcoming a "baby Tiger" to their family. Trey, it turns out, had been hoping to name the Littles' son Tiger as soon as Denise realized she'd be having a boy. Now, with the baby due in September, Trey has just a few months to go until his dream comes true.
In order to secure the bet, per the Post, Trey even brought his wife a written contract before the Masters began -- one that granted him "the option of naming our son Tiger Little" in the event of a Woods win.
