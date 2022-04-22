Two 18-hole putting courses design by Tiger Woods are coming to Florida. The pair of courses at the new PopStroke entertainment center in Sarasota, Fla. are slated to be open on April 28.

Woods and entrepreneur Greg Bartoli co-own PopStroke Entertainment Group, a "golf and casual dining concept," according to CNN. Woods has had his hand in designing golf courses since 2006, but PopStroke provided him with his first opportunity to design putting courses.

There are two courses that were created for two separate degrees of difficulty. First, there is a "Tiger Red Course" that will challenge "even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations." In addition, there will be a "Tiger Black Course" that has "has softened contours to create an ideal course for families and anyone new to golf."

"We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion," Woods said in a press release. "PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf."

The PopStroke putting courses were designed with synthetic turf, along with fairways, bunkers, and rough areas that you'd typically see on traditional golf courses.

PopStroke is expected to open six more facilities around the United States over the next 18 months.