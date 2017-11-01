Tiger Woods prop bets for the Hero World Challenge are out, and he's a long shot

Have you heard that Tiger Woods is back? He is, and he's playing his own event in the Bahamas -- the Hero World Challenge -- at the end of November.

Woods also played this tournament last year when he finished 15th in a field of 18 (with one player withdrawing before the tournament was over). Woods shot a stunning 65 in the second round last season, and while I don't expect as much out of this return after fusion surgery in April, it's anyone's guess as to how he'll fare this time around.

But everyone has an opinion of course, and you can put your money where your mouth is when it comes to Big Cat. Here's a look at a few of the November props, via SkyBet.

Win: 50-1

Finish top 5: 7-1



Finish top 10: 11-4



Lead after Round 1: 33-1



Lead after Round 2: 28-1



Lead after Round 3: 28-1



Bogey free round: 4-1



Bogey free Round 1: 16-1



Birdie or better on first hole: 5-1



Make an eagle: 6-4



Wire to wire win: 300-1



Hole in one: 15-1



Withdraw: 7-2



I actually don't hate the finishing in the top 10 number. I like the leading after Round 1 number of 33-1. That's delicious. Who the hell knows, anybody can do anything over 18 holes, much more so one of the best players of all time.

Woods shot a bogey-free 65 in Round 2 last year, by the way, but he had multiple bogeys and/or double bogeys in every other round. It seems unlikely that he could replicate that bogey-free 65 in the first round this year, especially having taken off since February. The best part, though, is that we'll find out here in about a month what Woods has left for one final comeback.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel