Tiger Woods undergoes surgery on left knee to repair minor cartilage damage, expects October return

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he underwent an arthroscopic procedure last week on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage. He's expected to make a full recovery and return to practice in the coming weeks.

Woods last played in the BMW Championship two weeks ago where he finished T37, failing to qualify for the Tour Championship and defend his title from 2018 and thus ending his 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

"I am walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks, " Woods said in a statement. "I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October."

Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.

Woods had an erratic season on the tour filled with highs and lows. He won The Masters in April to claim his first major win in more than a decade and the 15th of his career, but sandwiched between that high and his season-ending showing at the BMW Championship were a string of concerning outings. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, and withdrew from The Northern Trust in early August, citing a "mild oblique strain."

There is perhaps no better time than now for Woods to have the procedure he just underwent. In recent outings, he looked rusty and unhealthy, as highlighted by his penultimate event of the season -- The Northern Trust -- resulting in just his 10th career withdrawal.

After missing the cut at The Open Championship in July, he sounded in desperate need for a reset. "I'm going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs," said Woods. "After that, have a break. I just want to go home."

Woods has several weeks now to rest and recover with the season in the rearview for the Zozo Championship in Japan, which will take place Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.