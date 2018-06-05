WATCH: Black bears invade golf course in Alaska, claim the hole flag as their own

Three black bears played through at Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage

Some incredible footage surfaced this week from Alaska, where three black bear cubs made their way out of the woods and onto a green at Moose Run Golf Course in Anchorage. 

"I've never seen them playing around like that before," Trevor Stefan, who posted the video to Facebook told the Anchorage Daily News. "It was pretty funny."

The footage shows the cubs playing with the pin on the 7th hole at the course, even stealing the hold flag in the process of their invasion.  

Trevor took this video while golfing yesterday at Moose Run. He decided to leave when they got too close! Lol. Love Alaska! ❤️

Posted by Alissa Stefan on Sunday, June 3, 2018
