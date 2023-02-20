Tiger Woods is one of the most accomplished golfers in the sport's storied history and as a result, he has millions of fans around the world and had the opportunity to check an item off of the bucket list of one of his young fans over the weekend in one of the most heartwarming moments you'll see on the PGA Tour.

During the third round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods noticed 9-year-old Madelyn Quinn's sign that featured her three-item bucket list. One of those items was to meet Woods, who actually went over and checked off the box on Quinn's sign himself.

In addition, Woods also gave Quinn an autographed glove and shook the young girl's hand.

Quinn's three-item bucket list featured getting a heart transplant, meeting Woods, and playing at Augusta National. The nine-year old already received her heart transplant and now had Woods himself check the second box off the list.

Madelyn's father, Greg Quinn, took to Twitter to thank the 15-time major champion for the unforgettable moment.

"Her name is Madelyn Quinn and she is alive today because of the heart transplant she received at the age of 1. Now 9 y/o, Maddie loves all thing golf and she is is ranked 41 in the world (US Kids) girls 9 division. Thank you @TigerWoods for making her dream come true. #prouddad"

It was quite the weekend for Woods as he finished tied for 45th at 1-under par at the Genesis Invitational. Woods had an up-and-down performance at Riviera after carding a 74 in Round 2, but bounced back with a 67 in the third round, which featured an eagle and several birdies.

Woods was able to get through all four rounds in what was his first tournament since competing at The Open Championship last July as he battles his way back from leg injuries that he suffered in a 2021 car accident. Woods earned high marks for his performance and showed that he still can compete at a very high level.