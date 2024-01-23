The McDonald's All America Game returns to Houston for the second straight year as the best basketball players from around the country meet April 2 for the 47th annual event. On Tuesday, the 24-player roster was announced on NBA Today.

National Top 10 No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and No. 3 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) each had three players selected. Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen were selected from the top-ranked Eagles, while Zoom Diallo, Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell were selected from the California powerhouse. No other high school had multiple players selected to the showcase.

Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Rutgers each have two future stars playing in the contest.

Sharman White of Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) will coach the East and Tommy Brakel of North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) is the West coach.



The 2024 McDonald's All American girls game airs on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com