National high school girls basketball 3-point leaders: Carrie Johnson breaks national career and single-season records

Video: Carrie Johnson highlights

Watch the national record holder for 3-pointers in a season and a career.



There's not much Carrie Johnson didn't get accomplished on the basketball court.

The 5-foot-8 Collinsville (Texas) senior guard averaged 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game for the 29-7 Pirates, who were just eliminated in the Texas Regions 2 & 4 State playoff.

But out of all the things Johnson excels at is shooting. Long-range shooting.

In fact, Johnson is not only the best in the nation at it this season, but according to the NFHS Record Book, she set a national record with 175 3-pointers in 2019-20, giving her a remarkable 560 for her career, which also a national mark. ...

