Best high school softball team in every state

Video: O'Connor softball wins 6A 2019 state championship

The Eagles look for a repeat and start as Arizona's top squad.

From four-time defending champions to teams on the rise and squads that fell a little short in 2019, we project the top teams in each state to start the 2020 season.

Norco, the defending 2019 MaxPreps National Champions from Southern California, enters as the favorites in the Golden State. In Florida, Lakewood Ranch has an abundance of talent. And in Ohio, Champion looks to be a champion for a fourth-straight year.

Best high school softball team in each state

Alabama

The Pirates return the Class 7A Pitcher of the Year in Alea Johnson for her sophomore year in 2020. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com