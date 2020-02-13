Best high school softball team in every state
A look at the top high softball teams in each state heading into the 2020 spring season.
Video: O'Connor softball wins 6A 2019 state championship
The Eagles look for a repeat and start as Arizona's top squad.
From four-time defending champions to teams on the rise and squads that fell a little short in 2019, we project the top teams in each state to start the 2020 season.
Norco, the defending 2019 MaxPreps National Champions from Southern California, enters as the favorites in the Golden State. In Florida, Lakewood Ranch has an abundance of talent. And in Ohio, Champion looks to be a champion for a fourth-straight year.
Best high school softball team in each state
AlabamaFairhope
The Pirates return the Class 7A Pitcher of the Year in Alea Johnson for her sophomore year in 2020. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Toughest playoff basketball brackets
California Open Division, Georgia 7A, Texas 6A lead the list of most difficult state titles...
-
Top 20 softball players from Class of 2020
Oklahoma signees Nicole May and Jayda Coleman lead a loaded incoming senior class.
-
Top 25 preseason baseball rankings
Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, Barbe, De La Salle head list of nation's best baseball teams.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
This week features a showdown between No. 18 Long Island Lutheran and Patrick School.
-
Mo'ne Davis makes college softball debut
Pitcher turned pop culture sensation from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy drives in two runs...
-
Long Island Lutheran upends Sierra Canyon
Pair of college-bound standouts pace Long Island Lutheran to impressive win over two-time defending...