When Austin Gomber starts this season, the Colorado Rockies win. Unfortunately for the left-hander, he hasn't been the beneficiary of the decisions.

Gomber will shoot for his first victory and a series win for the Rockies when they wrap up a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in Denver.

Gomber (0-0, 6.23 ERA) has started two games so far but has yet to pitch through the fifth inning. However, Colorado managed to beat Arizona and the Tampa Bay Rays in those outings.

Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.00 ERA) will get the ball for Arizona, which beat Colorado 3-2 on Tuesday.

Gomber came to the Rockies in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2021 season. Gomber admitted last season that he felt the pressure of expectations for being acquired for a Gold Glove third baseman, and while he hasn't put up stellar numbers, he has been a solid, reliable starter for Colorado.

He spent the offseason tweaking his delivery to help improve his health, specifically back issues that cropped up. Gomber moved his left foot more toward home plate with the idea of putting less torque on his back.

"It's something I dealt with in 2021 and '23, both times at the end of the year," Gomber said of his back. "I'd love to be 100 percent better. But if it takes 10 percent of the stress off my back, and if I get hurt at the beginning of September but make it through, well, nobody cares how you feel in the offseason."

He comes into Wednesday with a 3-0 record and a 5.61 ERA in 11 career appearances (seven starts) against the Diamondbacks. On March 30, Gomber gave up four runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings at Arizona.

Henry opposed Gomber that day and took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over four-plus innings. He pitched better in his next start, permitting two runs on six hits in five innings during the Diamondbacks' 6-5, 10-inning loss at Atlanta on Friday.

The Diamondbacks have struggled since winning three of four against Colorado to open the season. They lost five in a row before beating the Rockies on Tuesday night to give manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career win.

Despite the losing streak, Lovullo remains optimistic that his team will turn it around.

"We all know that's no fun, but we'll get there," he said. "I can't figure out what's going on. This is a good team. This is a very, very good baseball team and they're hungry. We just can't seem to get things moving in the right direction right now, but we will."

One Arizona player who is starting to find a groove is Corbin Carroll, who as a rookie was instrumental in the Diamondbacks winning the NL pennant last season. He was hitting just .200 through the weekend, but he had two hits Monday and socked his first home run of the season leading off the Tuesday game as he raised his average to .227.

"Corbin is in a better spot and I think he's timing things up and waiting for his pitch," Lovullo said.

