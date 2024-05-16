Still trying to find consistency on offense, the Baltimore Orioles can at least go into Friday night's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners with some momentum.

That came after a few games of offensive doldrums were wiped away by Adley Rutschman's two-run, walk-off home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

The Orioles hold a 3-2 record on a homestand that was reduced to eight games because of a rainout Tuesday, with three games to come against the Mariners.

"We don't make it easy on ourselves sometimes," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We have big-time character and our guys definitely play to win."

Baltimore found a knack for some big moments last year and again at times so far this season. That has deflected some of the frustration stemming from failing to convert with runners on base.

"You don't normally win games like that when you leave that many guys on base and have that many scoring opportunities," Hyde said. "We'd like to cash in some runs."

Seattle won 4-2 on Wednesday to close a three-game series with Kansas City and finish off a 4-2 homestand. The Mariners are starting a 10-game East Coast road trip.

Outfielder Dominic Canzone was back in Seattle's lineup Wednesday after missing a month because of a shoulder sprain. He doubled and scored a run.

"He's anxious to get out there and contribute any way he can," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

The Orioles have played only once since Monday due to Tuesday's postponed game and Thursday's scheduled off day.

On Wednesday, Baltimore's first batter (Jordan Westburg) and final batter (Rutschman) hit home runs. The Orioles didn't score in between.

"It's always just guys picking each other up," Rutschman said. "If not me, the next guy."

Rutschman has gone deep in three straight games -- with four total homers during that span.

On Friday, left-hander Cole Irvin (4-1, 2.90 ERA) tries to extend his personal four-game winning streak when he gets the call for the Orioles. He had three consecutive outings without allowing a run end last Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but still ended up with the victory by going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs.

During his last three outings, Irvin has struck out 15 batters while issuing only one walk. The Orioles have won his last six starts.

But dealing with the Mariners has been troublesome for Irvin. During his six-year career, he's 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA against Seattle. However, in last year's lone meeting, he did throw five shutout innings.

Right-hander Bryce Miller (3-3, 2.66 ERA) is slated to start for the Mariners, meeting the Orioles for the third time in his two-year career. He had no-decisions in both outings last year when the Orioles won in 10 innings both times. Miller worked a total of 10 innings, allowing five runs (four earned).

In his last four starts this year, he's 0-2, though the Mariners won the two games when he had no-decisions.

Miller has surrendered two home runs in three different outings this season. He also recorded games with 10 and nine strikeouts across his past three starts.

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander sustained a slight knee injury Wednesday and eventually came out of the game. Hyde said it appears to be a bruise that shouldn't be of long-term concern.

For Seattle, Servais said second baseman Jorge Polanco (leg) and designated hitter Mitch Garver (back) could be back for the start of the Baltimore series after missing the past two games with ailments.

