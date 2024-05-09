Rece Hinds is off to one of the hottest starts in major league history, and the rookie right-fielder for the Cincinnati Reds will try to keep it going in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Hinds has five home runs in six games since he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. The 23-year-old has nine extra-base hits in all, which are two more than any other player in his first six major-league games.

"It's amazing to watch," Reds manager David Bell said. "Any athlete, or any baseball player, it's just that locked in, into the zone and not really thinking. It's almost like no thought and just playing the game and reacting to every situation, and seeing the ball and just using his natural ability."

Trevor Rogers is set to start on the mound for the Marlins and Nick Lodolo for the Reds.

Both had the same high expectations after the now-26-year-olds were drafted in the top half of the first round of their respective drafts, but the left-handers have seen different results.

Rogers (1-9, 4.82 ERA) mostly has struggled since he was selected 13th overall by the Marlins in the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had a 13-23 mark and a 3.80 ERA in 59 starts for Miami coming into this season.

Rogers is 0-3 in his past nine starts this season with a 4.00 ERA, but he probably deserves a better fate after allowing two runs or fewer and pitching at least five innings in five of those starts.

Rogers, the runner-up for 2021 NL Rookie of the Year to Reds infielder Jonathan India, most recently allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros last Tuesday. He didn't figure into the decision.

Lodolo (8-3, 3,30), the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, went 4-1 in June with a 2.73 ERA.

Lodolo did not receive a decision in his most recent outing after allowing four runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 12-6 win against the Colorado Rockies last Tuesday.

It was his first appearance since going on the injured list on June 24 with a blister in his pitching hand.

The pitchers were matched up on July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati and the game didn't go well for Rogers, who allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of the 11-2 loss. It was the only time the two pitchers have faced the other team.

Lodolo did not allow an earned run over six innings while striking out nine.

Jake Burger will try to stay on a roll for Miami after delivering four hits, including a solo home run. He matched a season-high four RBIs on Saturday.

Also of note, Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved from center field to second base late in the game on Saturday, the first time he has played the infield position since 2022.

"Trying to keep his bat in the lineup every day," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Also trying to keep him playing every day for 160-plus games, which he's never done. So trying to get him DH days. Maybe second base is a way to get him off his feet a little bit. Because I think he could play that in his sleep."

