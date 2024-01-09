Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, a first-time All-Star this year, is set to face the host Miami Marlins in the finale of a four-game series on Thursday.

The Reds won the first two games of the set before the Marlins prevailed 6-4 on Wednesday.

Greene (8-4, 2.83 ERA) ranks third in the National League in ERA and is seventh in strikeouts (149) and eighth in innings (130 1/3).

With a fastball that averages 98 mph, Greene can overpower hitters. Even so, the Reds are just 8-14 this season when he pitches.

Greene has obviously received little support this season. For example, in his past six starts -- covering a span of 37 2/3 innings -- Greene has allowed just two runs. Yet Cincinnati's record during that span was just 3-3.

Still, this has been a breakthrough season for Greene, who turned 25 on Tuesday. He was Cincinnati's first-round pick, second overall, in 2017 out of Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles.

He went 5-13 with a 4.44 ERA as a rookie in 2022. Last year, Greene finished 4-7 with a 4.82 ERA.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Greene is strong enough to last a season as evidenced by his career 3.06 ERA in 17 second-half starts. In 51 first-half starts, he has a 4.30 ERA.

Greene is 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in two career starts against Miami.

As for the Reds' offense, shortstop Elly De La Cruz is leading the way, but catcher Tyler Stephenson is contributing, too.

Stephenson has hit a career-high 14 homers this season, one more than he had last year.

Stephenson, who turns 28 on Aug. 16, seems to be aging well.

"Tyler is continuing to find ways to adjust and get better," Reds manager David Bell said of Stephenson, who made his major league debut in 2020. "He's always been able to make contact. But sometimes strength comes with age a little bit."

The Marlins -- who have the third-worst record in the majors -- will start right-hander Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA) on Thursday.

Tyler, a 27-year-old native of Oklahoma City, was the Angels' 20th-round pick in 2018. He made his major league debut on Sept. 5, 2021, pitching three scoreless innings of relief for Los Angeles.

After that, Tyler was waived or allowed to leave by the Angels, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Angels (again), Padres (again), San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

He signed a minor league deal with Miami last November, and -- after clearing waivers yet again -- the Marlins promoted him to the majors for a one-game stint in April and then again in late June.

With the Marlins this year, he has made seven appearances, including six starts. The Marlins are 3-3 when he starts.

Tyler is getting this chance because the Marlins have been ravaged by injuries to their rotation, including Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Ryan Weathers and Sixto Sanchez. Miami also traded starter Trevor Rogers just before the deadline.

On Wednesday, rookie Valente Bellozo picked up his first major league win, earning praise from Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. The 24-year-old right-hander pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

"The goal in pitching is to miss bats and barrels, and he was missing barrels at a high percentage," Schumaker said. "He thinks he's Max Scherzer, and that's a good thing for a young pitcher. He's super confident."

