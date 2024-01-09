The Miami Marlins were just what the Arizona Diamondbacks needed.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona will try for a three-game sweep of the host Marlins on Wednesday.

Arizona will start left-hander Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA). In four career games against the Marlins, Montgomery is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA. In Miami, he is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA in one start.

Montgomery was looking for a long-term deal last offseason. But he "settled" for a one-year, $25 million contract in March, and he fired agent Scott Boras less than one month later.

After a solid opening month (2.77 ERA), Montgomery's ERA was 7.00 or higher in May, June and July. This month, he has been better: 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA.

He has struggled at home (7.71 ERA), and he has been booed off the mound at times. On the road, he has shown promise (4-2, 4.26 ERA).

As for Arizona's offense, infielder Luis Guillorme was added to the roster on Tuesday. He will provide infield depth as the Diamondbacks put star second baseman Ketel Marte on the injured list due to an ankle issue.

"Our front office does a great job of identifying certain needs," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "When there's availability on a player who can make us better, they don't hesitate. Luis is a very qualified at-bat - he knows balls and strikes. He's going to grind out and control counts. Defensively, he makes plays."

Outfielder Corbin Carroll is heating up, with five homers in his past 10 games. He was named the National League's Rookie of the Year last season, hitting .285 with 30 doubles, a league-leading 10 triples, 25 homers, 54 steals, 116 runs and an .868 OPS.

This year - even with his recent hot streak -- Carroll is hitting just .221 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, a league-leading 11 triples, 16 doubles, 21 steals, 91 runs and a .707 OPS.

On Wednesday, Carroll - assuming he is in the lineup - will face Marlins right-hander Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.88).

The Marlins are 4-12 when pitching Munoz, who has never faced Arizona. He is just 1-3 with a 6.63 ERA in eight home games this year, including seven starts.

Offensively, the Marlins got a boost on Tuesday from rookie third baseman Connor Norby, who slugged a pair of doubles.

"He has a high baseball IQ," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "He believes he's not only a big-leaguer but a really good big-leaguer. Not in a cocky way - he just believes in the work he puts in."

Norby, who was Baltimore's second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2021, was acquired by the Marlins from the Orioles last month.

He had a big year in Triple-A for the O's this season, posting 24 doubles, 17 homers, 13 steals and an .878 OPS.

He arrived in Miami with an attitude.

"It seemed like he wanted to fight me the first day, and that's good," Schumaker said. "That's what I want. That's the edge he brings to this team."

