Pete Alonso is slated to become a free agent following the season, but he doesn't sound like a guy who wants to leave the New York Mets.

Alonso further etched his name into franchise lore during Tuesday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will look to add to his exploits on Wednesday when New York and Arizona play the middle contest of the three-game series in Phoenix.

Alonso smacked a solo homer to right center in the series-opening 8-3 victory. But it wasn't just any blast to the guy known as the "Polar Bear."

The homer was his 220th with the Mets, tying him for third in franchise history with boyhood idol Mike Piazza.

"People told me after the game," Alonso said. "Mike was a childhood hero of mine so that's really special. For me, he was one of those guys I looked up to growing up. That's really special."

Only Darryl Strawberry (252) and David Wright (242) have hit more homers for the Mets than Piazza and Alonso.

The homer was Alonso's 28th of the season, leaving him just two shy of his fifth career 30-homer campaign. It also marked New York's seventh win in 11 games as the club attempts to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the National League's final wild-card berth.

The Mets trail the Braves by three games with just 30 left to play.

But Alonso isn't feeling the pressure of trying to help the franchise reach the postseason for just the second time in his six-year career. He's caught up in the pure joy and strong camaraderie.

"This team is really special. It's such a great group," Alonso said. "This year has been a blast. It's just been an absolute blast. I have a really special place for all the guys in this clubhouse in my heart."

The Mets ended Arizona's second six-game winning streak of the month. The Diamondbacks have won 24 of their past 31 games and are in a virtual tie with the San Diego Padres for the NL's top wild-card spot.

Arizona has been a torrid team despite injuries to All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte (left ankle), slugging first baseman Christian Walker (strained left oblique) and catcher Gabriel Moreno (left adductor). All three are on the 10-day injured list.

But the trio is making process, particularly Marte.

"He's out of the treatment phase and he's into a little bit of a return to play program, handling and tolerating what he can," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said prior to Tuesday's contest. "I know he wants to be back as bad as anybody. He wants to spend as little time on the IL as possible."

Walker took batting practice Tuesday and could return when rosters expand on Sunday. Moreno is expected to be the last of the three to return.

New York right-hander Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84 ERA) will face Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94) on Wednesday.

Rodriguez was scheduled to start the opener but was pushed back a day on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, 31, is making his fourth start of the season after dealing with lat and shoulder ailments. He is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

J.D. Martinez is 3-for-5 with two homers against Rodriguez.

Severino, 30, has allowed one run in 14 innings while winning his past two outings.

He pitched a four-hit shutout against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 17. He then gave up five hits and four walks in five innings versus the Padres on Thursday but allowed just one run in an 8-3 victory.

Severino defeated the Diamondbacks on May 31 in New York in his lone career start against them. He gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Randal Grichuk (2-for-6) and Eugenio Suarez (2-for-5) each have homered against Severino.

--Field Level Media