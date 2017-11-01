2017 World Series Predictions: CBS Sports picks for Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7

The 2017 World Series concludes with Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are seeking their first World Series since 1988. The Astros are after their first World Series title ever.

You can't have a Game 7 without our experts making some picks that could be used against them in the future. (It's in Leviticus.) As such, here are World Series Game 7 predictions from our CBS Sports MLB experts:

Jonah Keri's take:

Dodgers win 10-9 in 11 innings. Chris Taylor hits a walk-off single.

Dayn Perry's take:



Astros 10-1. Correa hits three homers, and Hinch uses piggyback starters to great effect. After some of the things we've seen in this series, this prediction seems unreasonably reasonable.

Matt Snyder's take:

Dodgers 9-7 in complete and utter chaos throughout. I'll go with Clayton Kershaw getting the final 12 outs and shutting the Astros down, despite them scoring seven through the first five innings and leading, at the time, 7-3. The late comeback is spear-headed by a Cody Bellinger three-run homer. We also have a Justin Verlander relief appearance.

Mike Axisa's take:

Dodgers win 8-6. Yu Darvish doesn't make it out of the fourth, but Alex Wood handles the middle innings and Clayton Kershaw gets the final nine outs for the save. The Dodgers go bonkers against Houston's bullpen to erase a three-run deficit. Yasiel Puig is the big hero, with a two-run double and a two-run homer.

R.J. Anderson's take:

Dodgers win 5-2. Had the Dodgers entering the series, and still think they're the better team. Justin Turner hits a three-run shot in the middle innings to give L.A. a lead it doesn't relinquish. Clayton Kershaw closes things out.

We'll see if our experts are right come Wednesday night.