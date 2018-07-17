2018 Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper, Twitter react to dramatic finish in D.C.
The Nationals outfielder walked it off in front of his fans
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby in front his team's fans. Harper cinched the win over Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs in walk-off fashion, which, as you would expect, made for an exciting moment in the nation's capital. Not only did Harper pull off the win in front of his adoring fans, but he also did with his dad pitching to him.
Here's the scene after the final swing.
What did Harper have to say after winning the Derby?
Now let's check in on the social media reactions, which include a little bit of controversy from salty fans ...
And finally ...
Yes, it was. The Home Run Derby was tonight. Bryce Harper won.
