2018 Home Run Derby: Bryce Harper, Twitter react to dramatic finish in D.C.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby in front his team's fans. Harper cinched the win over Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs in walk-off fashion, which, as you would expect, made for an exciting moment in the nation's capital. Not only did Harper pull off the win in front of his adoring fans, but he also did with his dad pitching to him.

Here's the scene after the final swing.

He knew. We all knew. pic.twitter.com/FsuSXzlEBc — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 17, 2018

What did Harper have to say after winning the Derby?

Bryce Harper on winning HR Derby: “I don’t have to do it ever again. My oblique is going to be feeling it tomorrow.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 17, 2018

Now let's check in on the social media reactions, which include a little bit of controversy from salty fans ...

The friggin shift is out of control... #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/7fdMYORwiW — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 17, 2018

I’d like to send my condolences to all of the balls that were harmed in the making of that Derby #OHMYGOODNESS — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) July 17, 2018

Dodgers should trade for Bryce Harper's dad. Guy has nasty stuff. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 17, 2018

If that trophy was 300 lbs Bryce Harper’s dad would still have no problem hoisting it above his head. — Baseballism (@Baseballism) July 17, 2018

I sure hope Bryce doesn’t sign with the Warriors next year... — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 17, 2018

When you put on a headband, coif your hair and point to the camera before you step to the plate, you better win the Home Run Derby. Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby. — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) July 17, 2018

@JulieDiCaro the #HRDerby was a blast, but Schwarber was completely robbed. The Harpers , on several occasions, didnt wait for the ball to land before throwing the next pitch in that final round! — Alfonso R. (@arStyle27) July 17, 2018

My kids are going to bed salty and angry after that #HRDerby . So much for waiting until the ball lands until the next pitch. They're going to despise Bryce Harper until he plays for the @Cubs next season. #GoCubsGo #FlyTheW — Aaron Conner (@aaronconner) July 17, 2018

So is Harper not supposed to swing and try and hit bombs when he is thrown to? Even for twitter this whole "controversy" is laughable #HRDerby — Matt Moore (@SportsWithMoore) July 17, 2018

That feeling when you walk off the #HRDerby Congrats @Bharper3407 pic.twitter.com/LhvvTUdMEi — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) July 17, 2018

I don't give a flying crap if he's hitting .214, Bryce Harper is the most electric, captivating and entertaining force in baseball. What a performance. — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 17, 2018

And finally ...

Yes, it was. The Home Run Derby was tonight. Bryce Harper won.