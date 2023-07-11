The National League is looking to halt its 10-game losing streak against the American League when it squares off in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The National League was last victorious in 2012 when it won 8-0. The Atlanta Braves have the most All-Stars this year, with eight players selected. The Texas Rangers are second with six All-Stars. The AL will turn to veteran Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA) as its starting pitcher, while Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA) will get the nod for the NL.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) at Ceasars Sportsbook, while the 2023 MLB All-Star Game odds list the over/under at 7.5.

AL vs. NL money line: American League -110, National League -110

AL vs. NL run line: American League -1.5 (+180)

AL vs. NL over/under: 7.5 runs

AL: Have won nine straight All-Star games

NL: Have lost by an average of 2 runs per game during current skid

Why you should back the American League

Shohei Ohtani is an impactful playmaker. Ohtani can dominate opposing players as a pitcher and will spray the ball all around the diamond at the plate. The three-time All-Star has recorded 132 strikeouts as a pitcher with 32 home runs and 71 RBI as a hitter, though he won't be used as a pitcher on Tuesday.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena is a speedy and alert defender. Arozarena utilizes his compact swing to constantly get on base. He has belted 16 home runs and 58 RBI. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a pure hitter with excellent bat control. The 24-year-old has smacked 13 dingers with 58 RBI. In the 2022 All-Star Game, Guerrero Jr. went 1 of 3 with a two-run home run.

Why you should back the National League

This roster is flooded with Atlanta Braves, with eight players being selected from the team with the best record in Major League Baseball. Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is an exceptional athlete with terrific pitch recognition skills. Acuna Jr. is second in the league in both batting average (.335) and OPS (1.001) while being tied for 11th in home runs (21).

First baseman Matt Olson provides this team with another powerful slugger. The two-time All-Star is currently second in the MLB in home runs (29) and tied for second in RBI (71). Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been a quality switch-hitter to pair with his solid hands. Albies has hammered 22 home runs and 63 RBI.

