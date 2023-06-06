The suddenly reeling New York Mets will attempt to get back on track Tuesday when they visit the NL East rival Atlanta Braves to launch a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. The Mets (30-30) have lost five of their past eight overall and are coming off a three-game home sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays in which they scored just five total runs. New York enters Tuesday 5.5 games back of the first-place Braves (35-24), who have won three of their past four. The Braves are scheduled to send out Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92), who has a 2.06 ERA in six home starts this season. He will be opposed by New York veteran Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74), who is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA in three road outings.

For Tuesday, the Braves are -170 betting favorites (risk $170 to win $100), while the Mets are priced at +145 in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Milwaukee Brewers (-135) to defeat the Baltimore Orioles (+115). First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET from American Family Field in a matchup the model sees Milwaukee winning in a whopping 61% of simulations. The Brewers are returning from a road trip in which they won four of seven, which included taking three of four from the Cincinnati Reds.

Veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.62) is scheduled to start for Milwaukee. Peralta has been shaky on the road but solid at home, going 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA in six home starts. Projected Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89) has won three consecutive starts but is 1-2 with a 5.67 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers. The Brewers have won five straight home meetings in this rivalry and are on a 7-1 run overall. The Orioles are 4-10 in their past 14 interleague road games against opponents with winning records. See who else to back here.

