The Texas Rangers suffered their first loss of the 2023 MLB playoffs Wednesday night as the Houston Astros took ALCS Game 3 at Globe Life Field. The Astros have a chance to even the series Thursday, while the Rangers -- who started the playoffs 7-0 -- will try to get back to their winning ways in ALCS Game 4.

Thursday is a crucial day in the LCS round. In addition to ALCS Game 4 in Texas, the Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies as the NLCS shifts to Phoenix. The Phillies enter with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and are two wins away from their second consecutive NL pennant. The D-backs are hosting just their second game of the playoffs at Chase Field, where they closed out the Dodgers in the NLDS eight days ago.

Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The playoff field started with 12 teams, but is now down to its final four. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

League Championship Series



Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5 (Texas leads 2-1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1 (Texas wins 3-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2 (Houston wins 3-1)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2 (Arizona wins 3-0)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1 (Philadelphia wins 3-1)

Wild Card Series scores



Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1 (Rangers win 2-0)

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0 (Twins win 2-0)

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2 (D-backs win 2-0)

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1 (Phillies win 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 5 Rangers 4, No. 4 Rays 0 (Rangers lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins 3, No. 6 Blue Jays 1 (Twins lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 6 Diamondbacks 6, No. 3 Brewers 3 (D-backs lead 1-0)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies 4, No. 5 Marlins 1 (Phillies lead 1-0)