The 2024 College World Series begins on Friday afternoon and some of the nation's top players such as Florida's Jac Caglianone, Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery, Florida State's Cam Smith and Tennessee's Christian Moore will be featured. Moore and the Vols swept through regional play and then held off Evansville 2-1 in the Super Regionals. They are the top seed and the favorite in the 2024 College World Series odds at +290.

SEC foes Texas A&M (+330) and Kentucky (+500) are next on the 2024 CWS odds board, with Florida, the fourth SEC team, going off as the biggest longshot at +1200. Four ACC teams -- North Carolina (+600), Florida State (+750), Virginia (+900) and NC State (+1100) -- are sandwiched between. Before making any 2024 CWS picks, be sure to see the college baseball predictions from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

A former Phoenix sports radio host and TV analyst, Eric joined SportsLine in 2022 and quickly became a fixture on the "Early Edge," the popular daily betting show that airs at 10 a.m. ET on SportsLine's YouTube page. Specializing in college sports, EC went 39-23 ATS (+13.65 units) in the 2023 college football season.

One of Cohen's top 2024 CWS futures picks: He's staying away form the favored Vols, predicting that they will win just one game in Omaha as they begin with UNC, Virginia and Florida State on their side of the bracket. While head coach Tony Vitello has created a college baseball power in Knoxville, Tennessee still hasn't finished higher than fifth in Omaha since he took over.

This year's team might be his most balanced, but top overall seeds haven't fared well in this event historically. Miami was the last No. 1 overall seed to win it all in 1999, and Tennessee will need a better overall effort from its pitching after giving up 16 combined runs to Evansville in the first two games of the Super Regionals.

2024 College World Series futures odds

Tennessee +290

Texas A&M +330

Kentucky +500

North Carolina +600

Florida State +750

Virginia +900

NC State +1100

Florida +1200