As we near the halfway point of the 2024 MLB season, daily Fantasy baseball players are starting to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. Speed continues to be a point of emphasis with new MLB rules implemented last year that are baserunner friendly. Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll stole 54 bases on his way to NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and after a slow start, the speedster is finally starting to produce offensively in 2024.

Carroll is 7-for-16 over his last four games but his MLB DFS pricing didn't move during that run and remains unchanged on Thursday. Is Carroll worth rostering in your MLB DFS lineups today, and who else should you be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, returning 18.7 points on FanDuel and 15 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, June 13. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Red Sox second baseman Enmanuel Valdez at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings. The 25-year-old Dominican played in 49 games late last year for the Red Sox and managed a .764 OPS with six home runs, 19 RBI, and five stolen bases.

Valdez has just a .604 OPS over 39 games in 2024 but had a big pinch-hit double against the Phillies on Wednesday night in a victory and he's expected to be in the lineup on Thursday against righty Aaron Nola. All 11 of his career home runs have come against right-handed pitching and he has an 1.107 OPS since being recalled on May 29.

McClure is also rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Schwarber blasted 93 home runs combined in 2022 and 2023 and he's hit 13 homers this season. His .363 OBP is the second-best of his career and he leads the National League in walks (49).

The two-time All-Star is on a five-game hitting streak entering Thursday's action and he's had multiple hits in two of his last three games, including a two-homer outing on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Schwarber has a 1.224 OPS over the last seven days and having some exposure would be wise while he's sporting a hot hand. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 13, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.