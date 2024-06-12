Rintaro Sasaki, the teenage phenom who set a new Japanese high school record with 140 career home runs, made an impression in his stateside debut on Tuesday night with the Trenton Thunder as part of Major League Baseball's Draft League. (The Draft League is a collegiate summer league for players who want to boost their stock.) Sasaki went 2 for 5 with three runs batted in, even launching his first home run on American soil in what was his second at-bat. Take a look:

"I saw him launch balls off the freaking wall during BP, and honestly with what I've heard, I wasn't even surprised," teammate Brendan Lawson told MLB.com about Sasaki. "It was awesome. It was amazing, but it seems like that's kind of like every day for him."

Sasaki, 19, hails from the same high school as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. He had been considered a candidate to go No. 1 overall in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball draft. He elected to forgo that possibility to instead play collegiately in the United States. Back in February, he announced his intent to suit up for Stanford. (It's worth noting that Sasaki, as an international athlete, is ineligible to receive Name, Image, and Likeness benefits.)

Here's what Baseball America's Peter Flaherty reported on Sasaki late last year:

The younger Sasaki's calling card is his thunderous raw power which comfortably grades out as a 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale. While his power is his premier tool, Sasaki also has a knack for consistently finding the barrel and has a great feel to hit. He has plenty of bat speed as well as big time "buggy whip" in his hands. Sasaki has also shown an advanced approach and has walked twice as many times as he has struck out. Defensively, Sasaki is limited to first base and he fields the position well.

Sasaki is not the first Japanese prepster to bypass NPB to play collegiately in the United States. Rikuu Nishida, a former 11th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox, played for a junior college and Oregon before being drafted.