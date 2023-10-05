The 12-team MLB postseason field has been trimmed to eight teams. All four Wild Card Series came to an end Wednesday as the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers completed two-game sweeps. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from World Series contention. Wednesday's results set the NLDS and ALDS matchups in stone in the playoff bracket: Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Diamondbacks in the NL, Orioles-Rangers and Astros-Twins in the AL.

Those series start Saturday, so there will be two days off before we have postseason baseball again. The league announced game times for the round's first handful of games on Thursday morning.

The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros earned byes as the top two seeds in each league. They have not played since the regular season wrapped up on Sunday.

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Here's a look at the playoff bracket:

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. No. 5 Rangers, 1:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. No. 3 Twins, 4:45 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. No. 4 Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. Rangers, 4:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. Twins, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Twins vs. Astros, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Rangers vs. Orioles, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

ALDS Game 4*: Rangers vs. Orioles, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: Twins vs. Astros, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: Phillies vs. Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. Rangers, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. Twins, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. Phillies (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wild Card Series scores

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1