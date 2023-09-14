Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs are fast approaching. We are less than three weeks away from playoff baseball, and the 2023 postseason field is starting to come into focus. The regular season wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 1, and postseason action kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the Wild Card Series.

It's the second year of MLB's 12-team playoff format, so here's a quick refresh on how the playoff bracket works in each league:

The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.

The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.

The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.

The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.

The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.

And now, the schedule.

Wild-card round

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Four Wild Card Series Game 1s

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Four Wild Card Series Game 2s

Thursday, Oct. 5

Four Wild Card Series Game 3s (if necessary)

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

Two ALDS Game 1s

Two NLDS Game 1s

Sunday, Oct. 8

Two ALDS Game 2s

Monday, Oct. 9

Two ALDS Game 2s

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Two ALDS Game 3s

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Two NLDS Game 3s

Two ALDS Game 4s (if necessary)

Thursday, Oct. 12

Two NLDS Game 4s (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 13

Two ALDS Game 5s (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Two NLDS Game 5s (if necessary)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1

ALCS Game 2

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLDS Game 2

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3

ALCS Game 4

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 7 (If necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 4