Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs get started early next week, and we now know the complete 12-team playoff field. Five teams -- the Marlins, Blue Jays, Rangers, Diamondbacks and Astros -- clinched playoff spots on Saturday night to round out the the 2023 postseason field. Those teams will be joined by the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Brewers, Twins and Phillies. The regular season wraps up Sunday with every team in action and the AL West title as well as wild-card seeding still to be determined.

Matchups for the best-of-three Wild Card Series will be finalized Sunday, and the league is expected to announce game times for the postseason's opening round by Sunday night. The Brewers, Twins, Rays and Phillies will be hosting Wild Card Series starting on Tuesday, but no team's opponent is yet locked in.

It's the second year of MLB's 12-team playoff format, so here's a quick refresh on how the playoff bracket works in each league:

The No. 1 seed is the team with the best record.

The No. 2 seed is the team with the second-best record among division winners.

The No. 3 seed is the remaining division winner.

The Nos. 4-6 seeds are the three best records among teams that didn't win their respective divisions, slotted in order of best to worst.

The Nos. 1 and 2 seeds get byes to the divisional round.

The wild-card round features the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed for a three-game series while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed for a three-game series.

While game times for the playoffs have not yet been announced by the league, we do know the TV channels. Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

And now, the schedule.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Brewers vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Phillies vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Twins vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 2: Rays vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: Brewers vs. NL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Phillies vs. NL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Twins vs. AL No. 6 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 3*: Rays vs. AL No. 5 (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)