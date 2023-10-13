Citizens Bank Park went wild Thursday night as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the Atlanta Braves and secured their place in the NLCS. With the 3-1 series lead, the Phillies have knocked out the Braves -- MLB's best team during the regular season.

Just four teams remain in the 2023 MLB playoff bracket as the Diamondbacks and Astros both advanced to the LCS round on Wednesday. Arizona and Houston knocked out the Dodgers and Twins, respectively, after the Rangers took out the Orioles on Tuesday. The all-Texas ALCS gets started Sunday night as the Astros host the Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

The Diamondbacks, who have been waiting for an opponent since knocking out the NL West champion Dodgers with a stunning three-game sweep, will travel to Philly for Game 1 Tuesday. Arizona is in the NLCS for the first time since 2007, while the Dodgers were ousted in the NLDS for the second year in a row.

The 12-team playoff field is down to four. The Dodgers, Twins, Orioles and Braves were sent home this round, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were all eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round.

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Sunday's playoff schedule

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule



Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Astros vs. Rangers, 4:37 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: Rangers vs. Astros, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5*: Rangers vs. Astros, 5:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1