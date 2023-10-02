Major League Baseball's 2023 playoffs get started Tuesday with four Wild Card Series Game 1s. On Sunday night, MLB announced game times for the Wild Card Series shortly after the postseason bracket was finalized. Phillies vs. Marlins, Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Rays vs. Rangers and Twins vs. Blue Jays are the four wild-card matchups. The Rays-Rangers series will kick off the postseason shortly after 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the full schedule is below.

The regular season wrapped up Sunday with the Astros clinching the AL West title and the No. 2 seed in the American League. The defending World Series champs get a first-round bye in these playoffs, while the Rangers will have to go on the road in the Wild Card Series. The Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Astros all earned byes to the LDS round, which doesn't start until Saturday (Oct. 7).

The 2023 MLB playoffs will last until at least Oct. 31, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Here's a look at the playoff bracket:

2023 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

All games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

And now, let's look at the schedule.

(*-denotes if necessary)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 5

Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks, 7:08 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins, 8:08 p.m., ESPN

Divisional round

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: No. 1 Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 1: No. 2 Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 1: No. 1 Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: No. 2 Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Orioles (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Astros (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Braves (TBS)

NLDS Game 4*: TBD vs. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS Game 5*: Orioles vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5*: Astros vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS Game 5*: Braves vs. TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5*: Dodgers vs. TBD (TBS)

League Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)