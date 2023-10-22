It's pennant-clinching time in the 2023 MLB postseason. The American League and National League titles will be won in the coming days, and the 2023 World Series matchup will be set by Tuesday night. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies both entered Sunday with 3-2 series leads in the ALCS and NLCS, respectively, putting them one win away from the World Series. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, meanwhile, can capture the pennant with two consecutive road wins.

The Astros will have the first chance to clinch a pennant as they host the Rangers in ALCS Game 6 on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park. Houston is riding high after a dramatic Game 5 win that featured a game-winning home run from Jose Altuve in the ninth inning. The Rangers, however, have won both of the games in Houston so far this series.

The NLCS moves back to Citizens Bank Park for Game 6 on Monday. Game time will either start shortly after 5 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET depending on if an ALCS Game 7 is necessary. The Phillies have a 3-2 series lead after taking Game 5 on Saturday night. The D-backs took two games in a row at Chase Field to tie the series, 2-2, but now will need two straight wins in Philly to reach the World Series.

Houston is the only division winner left standing in these playoffs. The 104-win Braves, 101-win Orioles and 100-win Dodgers were all sent home in the LDS round, combining to go 1-9 in the playoffs. The AL Central champion Twins were also ousted in the ALDS, and the Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were bounced in the Wild Card Series.

The LCS round will last at least through Sunday, and could run through next Tuesday (Oct. 24). The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27, and a World Series Game 7 would take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. Here's the complete World Series schedule.

Sunday's playoff schedule

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1/fubo)

2023 MLB playoff bracket

And now, let's look at the complete schedule. ALDS and ALCS games will air on Fox and FS1. NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series airs on Fox.

(*-denotes if necessary)

League Championship Series schedule

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 5:07 p.m. ET or 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

ALCS Game 7*: Astros vs. Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox/FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7*: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 8:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Friday, Nov. 3

World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

Saturday, Nov. 4

World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD (Fox)

League Championship Series scores

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Rangers 4, Astros 2

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Divisional round scores

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 5

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2

Wild Card Series scores

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1