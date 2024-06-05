The 2024 Women's College World Series has reached its conclusion, with the WCWS Finals between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners beginning on Wednesday. Texas (55-8) swept through the Regionals, won two of three in the Super Regionals, and have won all three games in the Women's College World Series 2024. Meanwhile, Oklahoma (57-7) went undefeated through both the Regionals and Super Regionals before dropping a game to Florida in the WCWS but still advanced to its fifth straight WCWS Finals.

First pitch for Game 1 of the 2024 WCWS Championship is set for 8 p.m. ET from OGE Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Sooners are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds. The Longhorns are +100 underdogs.

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Oklahoma -120

Oklahoma vs. Texas money line: Texas +100

Why you should back Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a juggernaut, having won the last three Women's College World Series and seven championships overall -- the third-most in history. Four different Sooners are slugging over .700 this season, and seven players have at least 10 home runs. Oklahoma also showed great resolve in an elimination game versus Florida, overcoming a 5-2 deficit to clinch its spot in the WCWS Finals.

The Sooners lead the NCAA in on-base percentage, rank second in slugging percentage and third in home runs per game. Seniors Alyssa Brito and Tiare Jennings, as well as freshman Ella Parker, all have an OPS over 1.200, while Texas counters with just one such player. Also, the experience factor can't be discounted with OU in its fifth straight WCWS Finals, while the Longhorns are just in their second WCWS over the last decade. See which side to back here.

Why you should back Texas

Texas did something that an entire generation of softball fans were unfamiliar with, and that's win a series versus Oklahoma. In April, Texas became the first Big 12 team in 13 years to win a series versus OU as the Longhorns took two of three games. Texas is also undefeated in the 2024 Women's College World Series and easily handled the Florida team that OU struggled against with a 10-0 victory over the Gators on Saturday.

For as great as OU's offense is, Texas' pitching is just as dominant as the Longhorns have not allowed a single run at Devon Park. They've rarely allowed even a hit, giving up just three across their 19 innings of play -- with all three being groundball singles. The average WHIP in the WCWS 2024 is 1.21, but Texas' pitching staff has a WHIP of 0.47 across its three games. Also, you can't forget that Texas is the 1-seed in the tournament, but is still the underdog, and that should provide a little extra motivation for the Longhorns. See which side to back here.

