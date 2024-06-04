Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that injured San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano has been permanently banned after violating the league's gambling policy. (Marcano was one of five players disciplined for gambling-related violations.) A league investigation found that Marcano had placed nearly 400 bets on baseball games, including MLB and international contests, and that he had gambled on games involving his team, then the Pittsburgh Pirates, while he was on the IL.

MLB allows uniform personnel to partake in sports gambling, provided that it is legal in their territory and that the personnel do not place bets on the diamond sports (baseball and softball). The other four players suspended on Tuesday were given year-long banishments since they did not gamble on games played by their own team -- a line that Marcano crossed with his Pirates bets. Although Marcano was not active at the time (he suffered a torn ACL last July), betting on games that he had a direct tie to violated MLB Rule 21, which states that "any player, umpire, or club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible."

Marcano, 24, appeared in 149 big-league games during his career. He hit .217/.269/.320 (63 OPS+) with five home runs, seven stolen bases, and 34 runs batted in. Far more notable than what he did on the field is what he signifies off it: the latest individual to be placed on the restricted list by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Indeed, Manfred has made full use of the restricted list during his tenure, policing the league by preventing at least eight individuals from having any involvement in MLB.

In light of Marcano's inclusion in that group, we here at CBS Sports felt this would be a fitting occasion to recap those individuals and how they ended up on the list.

Jenrry Mejía

Mejía became the first player in MLB history to be suspended for life over performance-enhancing drug use in 2016, when he recorded his third positive test. Mejía had, to that point, appeared in 113 big-league games and had amassed a 3.68 ERA and 28 saves. He would have his lifetime ban lifted in summer 2018, and he would go on to make minor-league appearances for the Mets and Red Sox. He would, however, never again pitch in the majors because of performance reasons. He remains active to this day, pitching for the Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League.

Chris Correa

In what will serve as a common theme in this piece, Correa was not a player but an executive. During his time as the Cardinals scouting director, he improperly accessed an Astros internal database, believing that former Cardinals executive Jeff Luhnow (then the Astros general manager) had stolen proprietary information. Correa was not only banned for life by MLB, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, having violated federal laws in the process. There's no indication that Correa has been reinstated or sought to be allowed back.

John Coppolella

MLB banished Coppolella, then the Braves general manager, in November 2017 after it was found that he had circumvented the league's rules on international signing limits. (The Braves were also forced to release 12 players, including hyped shortstops Kevin Maitán and Ji Hwan Bae, the latter of whom subsequently rose to the majors as a member of the Pirates. Coppolella was officially reinstated by MLB back in January 2023, but he's yet to rejoin an organization.

Brandon Taubman

Taubman is yet another executive. Formerly an assistant general manager with the Astros, he was fired in October 2019 after making inappropriate remarks toward female reporters following a Houston playoff victory. Taubman was said to have yelled "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so [expletive] glad we got Osuna!" in reference to closer Roberto Osuna, who the Astros had acquired in controversial fashion following his 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. Taubman was reportedly reinstated by MLB in 2020, though he's yet to publicly resurface in a front office.

Roberto Alomar

Alomar, a Hall of Fame second baseman, was placed on the restricted list in May 2021 after a league investigation into alleged sexual misconduct toward an industry employee in 2014. Although Alomar remained enshrined in Cooperstown, he was removed from the Blue Jays' "Level of Excellence" and resigned from the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors. There's no indication that Alomar has sought or been granted reinstatement.

Mickey Callaway

Callaway was also placed on the ineligible list in May 2021 following a league investigation into alleged lewd conduct toward women that included inappropriate text messages and comments. Callaway, who had previously managed the Mets, was at the time serving as the pitching coach for the Angels. As with Alomar, there's no indication that Callaway has attempted to be reinstated by MLB.

Jared Porter

Porter was placed on the ineligible list in July 2021 after it was reported that he had sent a woman reporter 62 consecutive unanswered text messages. Porter, who had served as the Mets general manager, was to be ineligible through the 2022 season, at which point he could apply to be reinstated. It's unclear if he has applied for reinstatement in the year and a half since.

Tucupita Marcano

We conclude with where we started. At present, there's no way of knowing if Marcano will ever be reinstated by Manfred, or if his banishment from the game over gambling violations will stand the test of time, the way that Pete Rose's (among others) have throughout baseball history. If nothing else, Marcano has assured himself a place in baseball lore, albeit for the wrong reasons.