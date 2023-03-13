The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA trying to defend its title in a competitive field. Team USA suffered its first loss of the competition Sunday night with a lopsided defeat to Mexico. The Americans now face Canada on Monday in a crucial contest. Venezuela, meanwhile, is off to a great start in Pool D, taking down the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, two tournament favorites, in their opening games.
Four teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Japan, Cuba, Italy and Australia. Quarterfinal action begins Wednesday with Cuba vs. Australia.
The field of 20 teams will be narrowed to eight after pool play, with the top two teams in each pool moving onto the quarterfinals. From there, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Korea
2
2
Czech Republic
1
3
China
0
4
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
Colombia
1
0
Canada
1
0
Mexico
1
1
United States
1
1
Great Britain
0
2
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Venezuela
2
0
Israel
1
0
Puerto Rico
1
1
Dominican Republic
1
1
Nicaragua
0
3
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1