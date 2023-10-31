The Texas Rangers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the 2023 World Series on Tuesday. Texas earned a 3-1 win on Monday to regain home-field advantage. The Rangers (90-72), who are looking to win their first-ever championship, are 9-0 on the road in the postseason. The Diamondbacks (84-78), who last won the title in 2001 in a seven-game series over the New York Yankees, are 3-2 on their home field in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Texas last made the postseason in 2016, while Arizona is making its first playoff appearance since 2017. Both teams are expected to lean on their bullpen in Game 4 with the Rangers opening with Andrew Heaney (0-0, 6.00 postseason ERA) and the Diamondbacks starting with Joe Mantiply (2-0, 4.26 ERA).

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET from Chase Field in Phoenix. Texas leads the all-time series 30-26, although Arizona has won four of seven meetings this season, including Game 1. Arizona is the -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Diamondbacks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Rangers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 World Series 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Rangers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's World Series picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks:

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Texas -109, Arizona -111

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 9.5 runs

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Texas -1.5 (+145)

TEX: The Rangers are 49-41 on the road, including postseason

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 5-5 over the past 10 games

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Diamondbacks



Tommy Pham, who was the designated hitter on Monday, had the hot bat for Arizona in Game 3, going 2-for-4 with a double. He has been a bright spot in the lineup and is 7-for-13 in the series with three doubles. In 14 postseason games, Pham is hitting .291 with three doubles, three homers and three RBI. During the regular season, Pham batted .256 with 16 homers, 68 RBI and 55 runs scored.

Rookie right fielder Corbin Carroll is hitting .281 this postseason and had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Monday. Carroll was 2-for-5 in Game 2 with two RBI, and was one of the stars in the Game 7 NLCS win over the Philadelphia Phillies when he went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. During the regular season, Carroll hit .285 with 25 homers, 76 RBI and 116 runs scored. He batted .500 in three regular-season games against Texas with two RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Shortstop Corey Seager stayed red hot in Game 3, going 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Seager has two homers in the series and five this postseason. In 15 playoff games, Seager is hitting .298 with five doubles and 10 RBI. In the decisive 11-4 Game 7 ALCS win over the Houston Astros, he was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and one RBI.

Left fielder Evan Carter continued his hitting streak, extending it to eight games this postseason by going 2-for-3 with a walk on Monday. He is 5-for-12 in the series with two doubles and an RBI. Although he played in just 23 games during the regular season, he has been a big part of the Rangers' postseason success. In 15 playoff games, Carter is batting .333 with eight doubles, one homer and six RBI. See which team to back here.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Rangers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Game 4 of Rangers vs. Diamondbacks, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 93-74 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.