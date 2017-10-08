A Cubs scout has reportedly put his official 2016 World Series ring up for auction

The Cubs of course won the World Series in 2016 and in doing so ended a 108-year championship drought. Given the abundant and far-flung Cubs fan base and the historic occasion of note, memorabilia from the 2016 World Series will be in high demand for a long time.

Speaking of which, a Cubs World Series ring is presently up for auction. Here's a link to the listing at Lelands.com. The bidding opened at $1,908 -- a nod, of course, to the last time the Cubs won the World Series before 2016 -- and last we checked on Sunday it was headed toward $12,000.

As for the ring itself, it goes a little something like this:

You could probably tell that the ring is pretty well stuffed with diamonds. Anyhow, what's interesting insofar as the auction is concerned is that the Cubs, possibly in an effort to prevent sales such as this, reportedly asked non-players receiving rings to sign an agreement that allowed the club to buy the ring back at a price of $1. In this particular instance, the Lelands listing says the seller is "a scout who loyally served the Chicago Cubs organization."

One assumes that if he signed the reported agreement noted above, then he might soon be hearing from the Cubs. If not, then he's going to fetch a nice price: as the Chicago Sun-Times notes, one appraiser said the rings could go for between $50,000 and $250,000 on the open market.