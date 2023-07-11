Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has quickly emerged as one of the game's best players and, Monday night at T-Mobile Park, he put on an absolute show during the first round of the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Rutschman swatted 27 home runs in the first round and, to make it extra cool, he switched sides of the plate in the middle of his round. He hit 20 home runs left-handed during the three-minute regulation period, then switched over to the right side and hit seven homers in his 30-second bonus period. Rutschman's father, Randy, threw to him right-handed.

Here are Adley's swings from the right side. He took eight swings and hit seven home runs.

Switching sides of the plate in the middle of the Home Run Derby is a baller move. Just showing off, really. When you're as good as Rutschman, you can pull it off.

Alas and alack, Rutschman was eliminated by Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (28-27) in the first round. It's similar to Josh Hamilton putting on a show in 2008, but losing to Justin Morneau, or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. putting on a show in 2019, but losing to Pete Alonso. Regardless, how fun. Rutschman switching sides of the plate is one of those cool Home Run Derby moments we'll all remember.