Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was one of the central actors throughout Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. It was García who hit a clutch home run off Astros starter Justin Verlander. It was also García who found himself on the receiving end of a Bryan Abreu fastball that has dominated the news cycle in the days since.

Coming into the ninth inning of Game 6, García had put together a disappointing game. He had struck out in all four of his at-bats, each accompanied by a chorus of loud boos from a disapproving Houston crowd. García received one last opportunity in the ninth inning, with this one coming against reliever Ryne Stanek with the bases full of Rangers and a 5-2 lead on the scoreboard.

Naturally, because that's just how October baseball goes sometimes, García made the most of this chance by launching a grand slam to ice the game and ensure that the Rangers will play the Astros on Monday in Game 7.

Here's a look at the home run in all its moving picture glory:

García's blast left his bat with a 110 mph exit velocity and carried 375 feet, according to Statcast. It would've been a home run in 23 of the 30 MLB parks.

"I think that's just baseball justice at its finest right there," Rangers catcher Jonah Heim -- who also homered in Game 6 -- told reporters after the game. "I mean, they're booing them all game and he kind of puts the game on ice."

García had previously homered in both Games 5 and 4, meaning that he's now sent a ball over the fence in three consecutive contests. He entered Game 6 batting .278/.350/.611 with two home runs and six RBI. Overall this month, he's hit .286/.318/.595 with four home runs and 11 RBI. This is García's first time appearing in the postseason.

García and the Rangers will meet the Astros on Monday night with the AL pennant and a trip to the World Series on the line.