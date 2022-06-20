Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has accomplished quite a bit in his seven Major League Baseball seasons. He's won a World Series and played in a pair of All-Star Games. But Bregman also has a unique skill that not many are aware of: fantasy football champion.

On Bregman's Baseball Reference profile, the Astros star has "Won Mike Trout's Fantasy Football League" listed in the awards section.

Yes, this Trout fantasy football league is the Trout fantasy football league you are thinking of. That particular award is listed under his 2018 American League All-Star MVP Award and his 2019 All-MLB Second Team honor.

In 2021, Bregman won the now infamous fantasy football league that is run by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. Earlier this season, Trout's fantasy football league became a huge topic of conversation when Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in the face prior to a game between both teams.

The altercation occurred after Pham accused Pederson of stashing a player on his injured reserve in order to pick up another free agent in the league. Trout's fantasy football league has a $10,000 buy-in and Pham even later called out Trout for his inability to run the league properly.

As a result of the altercation, Pham received a three-game suspension.

"Trout's the worst commissioner in fantasy sports, Pham said. "Because he allowed a lot of s--t to go on and he could've solved it all. Nobody wanted to be commissioner, I didn't want to be the f---ing commissioner. I've got other s--t to do. He didn't want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner."